Watch now: What we know about delta variant in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — To hear various people in McLean County tell it, the hope that COVID-19 would be a lessened concern in the summer of 2021 remains just that — a hope. Cases are on the rise, and this time it's a more contagious kind that has health care leaders worried.

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin on Monday said it had identified an additional 347 cases of the delta variant during a sequencing run on July 29. CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi in a statement said the delta variant has "clearly become the dominant strain in our samples."

Thirty of those cases were tied to Bloomington-Normal.

The McLean County Health Department agreed with Rossi's conclusion: On Tuesday, Administrator Jessica McKnight said that cases "continue to be on the rise in McLean County and across the state as the delta variant becomes the predominant strain."

"Anyone who is unvaccinated and not practicing preventive strategies such as masking is at an increased risk for infection by the new variant," she said.

County Board of Health President Carla Pohl said she knows people are tired of COVID-19 — tired of the messaging, the virus itself, the continued calls for masking. But public health leaders can't stop repeating themselves, she said, or at least not when the statistics are trending upward so quickly.

McLean County COVID-19 cases soared to nearly 400 confirmed in July after just 121 cases were confirmed in June. Those figures surpass last summer's, in which just 252 cases were confirmed in July 2020.

"We're just really worried about how we're going to deal with increasing numbers (and) our hospitalizations going up," she said. "Those are lagging indicators, so we all know that deaths are next to go up. We're just really hoping that people will pay attention to what's going on."

'Lack of vaccination in the community'

The difference now isn't just the entrance of the more-contagious delta variant, but also that there is a vaccine against COVID-19 now widely available at retail pharmacies, the health department, doctor's offices and, this week, the McLean County Fair.

The vaccine's prevalence — and the percentage of people who reman unvaccinated — is part of health leader's frustration.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm concerned that the health care system could indeed be overwhelmed by this variant because of the lack of vaccination in the community," OSF St. Joseph chief medical officer Dr. Paul Pedersen said. "We're not beyond the capability of being overwhelmed by this virus again."

Just under 50% of McLean County's overall population is considered fully vaccinated — meaning a person who has had one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

"I think, unfortunately, our message about the COVID vaccine ended up having some political taint to it," said Carle BroMenn and Carle Eureka Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Nevin. "I think that has hampered us in our journey of vaccination. 99% of the people who are dying today of COVID are not vaccinated. I don't know how much clearer that message can be given and it just blows my mind."

Both Pedersen and Nevin emphasized that, locally, the health care system isn't overwhelmed — yet. But the trend has them worried.

"At this point, it's not so much the ventilators and the (personal protective equipment) and the medications and the (intravenous) fluids," Pedersen said. "It's the people. The toll this has taken on staff is significant and they're tired."

'Businesses must stay open'

Most Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in June as infection numbers fell and vaccination rates rose. That began to change in recent days with the current surge of the delta variant, which the CDC said can be more easily spread by people who are vaccinated, even if it doesn’t tend to make them seriously ill.

In 2020, when infection rates surged, the state shut down non-essential businesses.

A year later, McLean County Chamber of Commerce CEO Charlie Moore said: "Businesses must stay open. Over the last several months, I think that we've become accustomed to being open, and I think it has been thoroughly enjoyed by all — the opportunity to have some of the life as we once knew it, if you will."

Pohl said the path to fewer COVID cases and fewer mitigations is clear: To help curb the spread, people need to continue to wear masks, since a virus can spread from person to person regardless of vaccination status, and get the vaccine.

"Everybody is tired of the virus. Everybody is tired of wearing a mask. I understand — all of us understand," she said. "I think from a public health perspective, we're all pretty frustrated because we can't figure out what messages will work with folks. We just need to really pull together and do what we can do what we can do to get to overcome this virus."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0