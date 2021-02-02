Watch now: What's the best time to search for a COVID-19 appointment in McLean County?

It's an extreme case of supply versus demand.
Millions of Illinoisans are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, now that the state is in week two of Phase 1B, which opened eligibility to adults 65-years and older, as well as essential workers, like those at grocery stores, manufacturing companies and agricultural organizations.
With shipments of the vaccine limited, appointments are often difficult to come by.
Where do I start?
To view a calendar of appointments for McLean County Health Department vaccination clinics, head to directly to MCHD's website, at health.mcleancountyil.gov.
For a list of all vaccination sites in McLean County, or to find information about surrounding counties, the Illinois Department of Public Health has a map that provides website links for the 300+ sites available so far. Those options are usually split between local health departments and larger-name pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens and Hy-Vee, appointments for which are often scarce.
If you're an OSF patient, you may also be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine via that healthcare system. Invitations from OSF should come via the MyChart App, email or phone call.
The current prioritization of patients means those who are 65 years and older and who have risk factors will be considered first.
Since OSF is making its vaccination appointments by contact people individually, people are asked to refrain from calling to try to schedule an appointment.
There are no appointments available. What do I do now?
Keep checking. MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are now holding multiple vaccination clinics each week. The clinics are for people who need their first dose.
The best time to search for MCHD appointments is around "mid-day on Thursdays," according to MCHD. Those appointments open after IDPH has informed McLean County just how many doses are being shipped; the number of appointments made available is based on how many doses are shipped -- information that comes out only a week in advance.
Typically, MCHD receives the information from IDPH on Wednesday and appointments open on Thursday, with vaccine shipments arriving on Friday.
Appointments at places like brand-name pharmacies are also based on vaccine supply, but that's between a partnership between those pharmacies and the federal government, which is in charge of supplying and distributing vaccine to those locations.
Some people attempting to make an appointment via Walgreens, Jewel-Osco, and others have found success in being ready to fill out the online forms around midnight.
Right now, people in Phase 1B and Phase 1A are eligible, the details of which can be read about via IDPH.
As far as receiving mass communication from MCHD: McKnight recently said the Health Department is working alongside county IT to develop a system for mass notifications.
An attempt to sign up residents en masse for vaccination information via Sign-Up Genius didn't pan out, after the third-party system was overwhelmed by demand.
What will I need when I get my vaccine?
For a clinic administered through the MCHD, you'll need proof of residency or employment in the county, a health insurance card and a driver's license or state identification card.
Sites like those for CVS, Walgreens and Hy-Vee may also ask for a health insurance card and require users to fill out forms prior to booking appointment.
Do I have to live in McLean County to get the vaccine?
No. The vaccine clinics are available to those who work in the county as well.
Is there a way to make an appointment without going online?
MCHD offers a COVID-19 line at (309) 888-5600, but calls are likely to roll to voicemail due to volume. The best means of checking for any available-at-the-last minute appointments during the week is still viewing MCHD's website — for now.
Per a McLean County Board of Health meeting Monday, MCHD is assembling a task force aimed at making sure vaccination information reaches everyone, even if there is a technological barrier.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight urged the public to be patient with the agency as a limited number of staff attempt to manage "hundreds to thousands" of calls and emails per day amid the COVID-19 vaccination phase.