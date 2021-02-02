Watch now: What's the best time to search for a COVID-19 appointment in McLean County?

Sites like those for CVS, Walgreens and Hy-Vee may also ask for a health insurance card and require users to fill out forms prior to booking appointment.

Do I have to live in McLean County to get the vaccine?

No. The vaccine clinics are available to those who work in the county as well.

Is there a way to make an appointment without going online?

MCHD offers a COVID-19 line at (309) 888-5600, but calls are likely to roll to voicemail due to volume. The best means of checking for any available-at-the-last minute appointments during the week is still viewing MCHD's website — for now.

Per a McLean County Board of Health meeting Monday, MCHD is assembling a task force aimed at making sure vaccination information reaches everyone, even if there is a technological barrier.

