Watch now: Who are McLean County's vaccine holdouts?

COLFAX — Jim Woodrey pulled in for lunch one day last week at the Colfax Bar and Grill, not far from the fire department garage where 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were being handed out.
Woodrey wasn't interested in that, though.
"I'm just going to sit back," the 60-year-old Colfax native said. "The doctor's office called me about a month ago and asked me if I want to get it and I said, 'No, not right now.'"
With COVID shots now widely obtainable, Woodrey is among those inhabiting a sort of final frontier in the vaccination movement, a group of holdouts that includes the reluctant, the skeptical and the wait-and-see-ers, who for various reasons — from lingering questions about safety to regular nervousness — haven’t signed up.
Health officials said they are working to close that gap, and they’re putting a special emphasis on one specific subset: Men who are typically older and happen to be politically conservative, who polls suggest are less likely to get the shot.
For Woodrey, a Republican, the fact that former President Donald Trump oversaw the vaccine's early rollout did little to reassure him.
The Catholic Conference of Illinois is lobbying against proposed tax changes for the 2022 fiscal year that would reduce an income tax credit gained for donations to private scholarships.
"I just thought it was rushed," said Woodrey, who is a self-employed trucker. The pharmaceutical companies "were under a lot of pressure to get things done. I ain't saying I won't get one as time goes on, but right now? No."
Various polling shows the view is shared among some conservatives. The surveys point to the ongoing politicization of inoculations, often breaking along party lines. The reasons vary, ranging from distrust of government messaging to a belief that the vaccines themselves are flawed.
The Kaiser Family Foundation, which has interviewed more than 11,000 adults the public’s attitudes and experiences regarding shots, said 46% of those who identify as Republican said they would “definitely not” get a COVID vaccination.
The report meshes with a Monmouth University poll of 800 adults that found more than two in five Republicans said they would avoid getting a shot. A Quinnipiac University poll said that 45% of Republicans responded they wouldn’t.
Such conclusions have been met with criticism.
McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard said she thinks the tie between political belief and medical choice "does not seem like a valid correlation."
"Considering the number of vaccines administered to date, it seems the pool of data used to formulate this analysis of what Republican men are doing would be very small," she said. "The perceived delay in being vaccinated could be as easily attributed to logistics rather than political affiliation."
No local, state or national data exists is tracking vaccination levels by political affiliation. Still, a number of prominent Republican men, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.-Ky., have felt the urge to call upon their peers, urging them to get vaccinated.
"I can say as a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine," McConnell said during a March 31 press conference. "I would encourage all Republican men to do that."
A group of Republican doctors in Congress released a video urging vaccinations, with Rep. Larry Bucshon, an Indiana Republican and heart surgeon, saying into the camera that a shot “is the best way to “end the government's restrictions on our freedoms.”
32% vaccinated
Outside of the party-line issues, blood clotting conditions have been tied to the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, and a University of Illinois study is investigating women who have had prolonged menstrual periods following vaccinations.
Nationally, 82% of people over 65 and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But demand has started to decline.
In the early days of vaccination, much was made of hesitancy among people of color, with health experts fearing that a legacy of systemic racism in health care would hinder the country's journey to herd immunity.
Studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation in December found that 52% of surveyed Black Americans said they would "wait and see" before deciding whether to get the shot.
By March — after local, state and national efforts to quell fears and dispel myths — 24% of Black Americans said they still wanted to wait, with 55% ready to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Demand for vaccines has started to fall around the country, something health officials expected would happen once the most vulnerable and most eager to get the shot had the opportunity to do so. Now the vaccination drive is moving into a new, more targeted phase.
Some cities, like Chicago, have deployed buses into neighborhoods to deliver shots. There are plans for vaccination sites as festivals and events.
McLean County has experienced a sharp drop in demand for vaccine after hitting around 32% of the population vaccinated.
For public health officials, closing that gap is crucial to hit herd immunity, which requires 60% to 90% of the population to be vaccinated.
That's why the McLean County health department recently redid a successful town hall format deployed in February. That was held a few weeks ago in Spanish, and they also asked that McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson, former head of the local Republican Party, do a public service announcement promoting vaccination.
‘Mostly conservative, older males’
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has also been a vaccine evangelist, touting its benefits and sharing his positive experience getting the shot himself. Davis in August tested positive for COVID.
"The vaccines are safe and effective, and they fully prevent hospitalization. I experienced no side effects when I got my shot," he said in a statement to The Pantagraph.
Davis recently partnered with the McLean County Health Department and appeared in a public service announcement promoting vaccination, part of the agency's effort "to reach all audiences," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said.
In a conference call with reporters last month, Manko said: "We're trying to hit the African-American community, we're trying to hit the Hispanic community (and) we're trying our best, really, to reach those mostly conservative, older males.”
Erickson and Davis were early proponents of reopening businesses during strict coronavirus mitigation periods, and both say they see vaccinations as one of the quickest means to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Erickson added that while he has several friends who have gotten the vaccine, he also knows some people who remain hesitant. Those, he said, are the people he spoke to in his advertisement.
"I find more people are taking a wait-and-see attitude," he said. "Some of them have got their reservations. I just wanted to say: 'Hey, I think the shot is safe, and I think people ought to get the shot."
It remains to be seen whether the message will land.
Back in Colfax last week, the clinic had only administered about 53 vaccines by the time Woodrey had been handed his plate at the bar, where the slogan is “the beer is always cold, the food is always hot and the games are always on.”
He was there for the company and the food, not to get a vaccine.
20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back
Delgado's
Delgado's, a popular Mexican restaurant at 201 Landmark Drive, Normal, closed in May 2005 after after 24 years in business. It is now the location of Los Potrillos.
The Caboose
The Caboose, a historic Bloomington eatery at 608 W. Seminary St., closed without fanfare in February 2012. The restaurant, with several owners and names including Chuck's Caboose and Barney's Caboose, had been a west-side fixture for more than 60 years.
Central Station
The former Central Station restaurant in downtown Bloomington, once a firehouse in days gone by, is now home to Epiphany Farms Restaurant and Anju Above.
Chevys Fresh Mex
Chevys Fresh Mex, 704 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington, closed in 2011 after being open nearly nine years. The site has also been home to several other restaurants, including a House of Hunan, Shakey's Pizza and Butterfields.
Golden West
After 33 years in the heart of Normal, Golden West closed in 2002, after the owners received a surprise offer for the site and decided it was time to sell. The building, 712 S, Kingsley St., was later resold to Tartan Realty and demolished in 2003.
Ming's Restaurant
After eight years at 407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington, Ming's closed in 2012. The eatery was facing foreclosure at the time.
Diamond Dave's
Diamond Dave's, a mainstay at the former College Hills Mall for 21 years, closed its doors in June 2004 in tandem with the gutting of the mall to create what is now the Shoppes at College Hills.
Jerry's Grille
Jerry's Grille opened in 1999 in Bloomington's Brandtville shopping center, taking over the spot used by another eatery, Henry Wellington. It closed it 2005 and then became Goodfellas, which also closed.
Arnie's
Arnie's was a popular Twin City eatery for 25 years. Located at the Bloomington airport terminal, it closed in 2003, shortly after the Central Illinois Regional Airport moved to its current location about a mile east. A subsequent restaurant, Arnie's Etc., was open for about a year in the former terminal building, until it closed in 2005.
Ned Kelly's
Australian-themed Ned Kelly's Steakhouse opened in May 1992 in what was the former location of Bob Knapp's in the Brandtville Center (now known as Morrissey Crossing). It closed in August 2007 after the company's four Central Illinois locations were unable to compete with bigger chains.
Damon's Grill
Damon's - The Place for Ribs opened in 1995 at 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal. The eatery closed in 2006 after business had declined; the site is now a CVS pharmacy.
Shannon's Federal Café
Shannon's Federal Cafe, 105 W. Front St., opened in 1997 after its owners took over the historic Federal Cafe in downtown Bloomington, which closed two years earlier. Shannon's closed in 2004 because the owners also ran Shannon's Five Star Restaurant, and the demands of both businesses were too much.
Chicago Style Pizzeria
Chicago Style Pizzeria, 1500 E. Empire St., Bloomington, closed in 2015 after 22 years in business when owners Abe and Ruth Taha (Abe is pictured above) decided to retire.
Mr. Quick Drive-In
The Mr. Quick restaurant at Clinton and Washington streets had its grand opening in January 1966, with burgers starting at 15 cents and coffee for a dime a cup. The restaurant closed in 2001 and the city of Bloomington later bought the site and razed the building so it could widen the intersection.
Grand Hotel
The historic Grand Hotel, 1201 E. Emerson St., Bloomington, once served as a winter training quarters for a number of circus acts and was converted into a restaurant in 1937. The property was foreclosed upon by Pontiac National Bank in 2001, sold in 2002 and demolished a few months later.
Zorbas
Zorbas, popular for serving Greek food, gyros and breakfast, closed in 2015 after its location at 603 Dale St., Normal, was sold to a developer. The eatery first opened in 1983 around the corner at 707 S. Main St.
Lox, Stock & Bagel
Lox, Stock & Bagel closed in May 2004 after 22 years at Normal's College Hills Mall, in tandem with the mall's conversion to the Shoppes at College Hills.
Bennigan's
Bennigan's, which billed itself as an "Irish American Grill & Tavern" closed its Normal location in July 2008 after the chain filed for bankruptcy. The eatery, 115 S. Veterans Parkway, was replaced by Wild Berries, which was later closed and razed. Owner Tartan Realty Group of Chicago now plans to build a four-unit development at the site.
Lancaster's
Lancaster's Fine Dining, 513 N. Main St., a downtown Bloomington mainstay for nearly 16 years, closed its doors in August 2014. A struggling economy and the upscale restaurant's location in a neighborhood of bars were factors.
Gil's Country Inn
Gil’s Country Inn, a longtime, family-owned restaurant in Minier, closed in 2013 after the economy took its toll. The restaurant was particularly known for its fried chicken.