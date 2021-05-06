Watch now: Who are McLean County's vaccine holdouts?

32% vaccinated

Outside of the party-line issues, blood clotting conditions have been tied to the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, and a University of Illinois study is investigating women who have had prolonged menstrual periods following vaccinations.

Nationally, 82% of people over 65 and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But demand has started to decline.

In the early days of vaccination, much was made of hesitancy among people of color, with health experts fearing that a legacy of systemic racism in health care would hinder the country's journey to herd immunity.

Studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation in December found that 52% of surveyed Black Americans said they would "wait and see" before deciding whether to get the shot.

By March — after local, state and national efforts to quell fears and dispel myths — 24% of Black Americans said they still wanted to wait, with 55% ready to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.