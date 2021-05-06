 Skip to main content
Watch now: Who are McLean County's vaccine holdouts?
COVID | THE LOCAL RESPONSE
FINDING HOLDOUTS

Watch now: Who are McLean County's vaccine holdouts?

050321-blm-loc-2vaccine

Illinois National Guardsman Noe Salas Bernal, a medic with the 178th Infantry Regiment from Chicago, vaccinates Tim Givens at the Colfax Fire Department on Friday. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Participants of a Colfax vaccine clinic talk about why they were vaccinated.

COLFAX — Jim Woodrey pulled in for lunch one day last week at the Colfax Bar and Grill, not far from the fire department garage where 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were being handed out.

Woodrey wasn't interested in that, though. 

"I'm just going to sit back," the 60-year-old Colfax native said. "The doctor's office called me about a month ago and asked me if I want to get it and I said, 'No, not right now.'"

With COVID shots now widely obtainable, Woodrey is among those inhabiting a sort of final frontier in the vaccination movement, a group of holdouts that includes the reluctant, the skeptical and the wait-and-see-ers, who for various reasons — from lingering questions about safety to regular nervousness — haven’t signed up.

Health officials said they are working to close that gap, and they’re putting a special emphasis on one specific subset: Men who are typically older and happen to be politically conservative, who polls suggest are less likely to get the shot.

For Woodrey, a Republican, the fact that former President Donald Trump oversaw the vaccine's early rollout did little to reassure him.

"I just thought it was rushed," said Woodrey, who is a self-employed trucker. The pharmaceutical companies "were under a lot of pressure to get things done. I ain't saying I won't get one as time goes on, but right now? No."

Various polling shows the view is shared among some conservatives. The surveys point to the ongoing politicization of inoculations, often breaking along party lines. The reasons vary, ranging from distrust of government messaging to a belief that the vaccines themselves are flawed.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which has interviewed more than 11,000 adults the public’s attitudes and experiences regarding shots, said 46% of those who identify as Republican said they would “definitely not” get a COVID vaccination.

The report meshes with a Monmouth University poll of 800 adults that found more than two in five Republicans said they would avoid getting a shot. A Quinnipiac University poll said that 45% of Republicans responded they wouldn’t.

Such conclusions have been met with criticism.

Illinois National Guardsmen examined an antique military truck outside a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Colfax Fire Department on Friday. Guardsmen found themselves with more resources than citizens wanting the vaccine.

McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard said she thinks the tie between political belief and medical choice "does not seem like a valid correlation."

"Considering the number of vaccines administered to date, it seems the pool of data used to formulate this analysis of what Republican men are doing would be very small," she said. "The perceived delay in being vaccinated could be as easily attributed to logistics rather than political affiliation."

An Illinois National Guardsman waits for people to arrive and get vaccinated at the Colfax Fire Department on Friday. While guardsmen had 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, only around 60 people turned out for the clinic.

No local, state or national data exists is tracking vaccination levels by political affiliation. Still, a number of prominent Republican men, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.-Ky., have felt the urge to call upon their peers, urging them to get vaccinated.

"I can say as a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine," McConnell said during a March 31 press conference. "I would encourage all Republican men to do that."

A group of Republican doctors in Congress released a video urging vaccinations, with Rep. Larry Bucshon, an Indiana Republican and heart surgeon, saying into the camera that a shot “is the best way to “end the government's restrictions on our freedoms.”

32% vaccinated

Outside of the party-line issues, blood clotting conditions have been tied to the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines, and a University of Illinois study is investigating women who have had prolonged menstrual periods following vaccinations.

Nationally, 82% of people over 65 and more than half of all adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But demand has started to decline.

In the early days of vaccination, much was made of hesitancy among people of color, with health experts fearing that a legacy of systemic racism in health care would hinder the country's journey to herd immunity.

Studies by the Kaiser Family Foundation in December found that 52% of surveyed Black Americans said they would "wait and see" before deciding whether to get the shot.

By March — after local, state and national efforts to quell fears and dispel myths — 24% of Black Americans said they still wanted to wait, with 55% ready to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Davis

Demand for vaccines has started to fall around the country, something health officials expected would happen once the most vulnerable and most eager to get the shot had the opportunity to do so. Now the vaccination drive is moving into a new, more targeted phase.

Some cities, like Chicago, have deployed buses into neighborhoods to deliver shots. There are plans for vaccination sites as festivals and events. 

McLean County has experienced a sharp drop in demand for vaccine after hitting around 32% of the population vaccinated.

For public health officials, closing that gap is crucial to hit herd immunity, which requires 60% to 90% of the population to be vaccinated.

That's why the McLean County health department recently redid a successful town hall format deployed in February. That was held a few weeks ago in Spanish, and they also asked that McLean County Board member Chuck Erickson, former head of the local Republican Party, do a public service announcement promoting vaccination.

‘Mostly conservative, older males’

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has also been a vaccine evangelist, touting its benefits and sharing his positive experience getting the shot himself. Davis in August tested positive for COVID.

"The vaccines are safe and effective, and they fully prevent hospitalization. I experienced no side effects when I got my shot," he said in a statement to The Pantagraph.

An Illinois National Guardsman waits for people to arrive and get vaccinated at the Colfax Fire Department on Friday. While guardsmen had 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, only around 60 people turned out for the clinic.

Davis recently partnered with the McLean County Health Department and appeared in a public service announcement promoting vaccination, part of the agency's effort "to reach all audiences," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said.

In a conference call with reporters last month, Manko said: "We're trying to hit the African-American community, we're trying to hit the Hispanic community (and) we're trying our best, really, to reach those mostly conservative, older males.”

Erickson and Davis were early proponents of reopening businesses during strict coronavirus mitigation periods, and both say they see vaccinations as one of the quickest means to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Erickson added that while he has several friends who have gotten the vaccine, he also knows some people who remain hesitant. Those, he said, are the people he spoke to in his advertisement.

"I find more people are taking a wait-and-see attitude," he said. "Some of them have got their reservations. I just wanted to say: 'Hey, I think the shot is safe, and I think people ought to get the shot."

It remains to be seen whether the message will land. 

Back in Colfax last week, the clinic had only administered about 53 vaccines by the time Woodrey had been handed his plate at the bar, where the slogan is “the beer is always cold, the food is always hot and the games are always on.”

He was there for the company and the food, not to get a vaccine​.

