‘We’re getting attacked.’ Even before COVID-19, doctors faced online harassment, including death threats. The pandemic makes it worse.

Data was collected before COVID-19, but the authors noted that the harassment has only intensified during the pandemic.

“It’s more and more obvious that the type of rhetoric and attacks that were happening prepandemic seem to have ramped up in the very polarized and stressful time that we’ve been living in over the last year,” Jain said.

She said she has received angry messages about vaccines, as well as sexually explicit direct messages. Too many to count, she deletes them and blocks users.

Anticipating the pandemic would make for a tough year online, Jain co-founded a COVID-19 advocacy group, the Illinois Medical Professionals Action Collaborative Team, in March. The group came to Jain’s defense when a radio station criticized her for encouraging people to stay home.

This type of harassment is damaging for people already at a disadvantage, including women and people of color, historically left out of the upper echelons of the profession. Social media might become one more way that women are weeded out, Jain said, if they leave online platforms because of harassment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}