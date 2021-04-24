Weekend outage affected OSF HealthCare computer systems with patient information

"We have downtime procedures and protocols in place for network issues or scheduled maintenance on our system. This can include manual charting and rescheduling appointments or procedures if necessary. Patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and any decision to delay an appointment or procedure has been made with safety in mind.

We are doing our due diligence to make sure our network is in the best working order, and we will be in contact with patients soon to get appointments rescheduled.

We sincerely apologize for any anxiety or inconvenience this causes for our patients and their families. We understand the frustration, and are doing everything we can to bring all systems back online."

The outage has forced some procedures to be postponed, including a young man's brain surgery, according to WEEK-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0