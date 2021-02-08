 Skip to main content
Went to a Super Bowl party? You should get a COVID test, McLean County health officials say
Went to a Super Bowl party? You should get a COVID test, McLean County health officials say

BLOOMINGTON — The message from the McLean County Health Department was clear: Don’t go to a Super Bowl gathering with people outside of immediate household members.

A day after the annual event, the department had a new message Monday: If you did, you should get tested within seven days. 

The advisory came as McLean County’s rolling, seven-day test positivity rate stood at 3.8% as of Sunday, with more than 223,000 tests completed since last year. The cumulative positivity rate is 6.3%.

Since Feb. 5, 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14,118 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of available hospital beds in McLean County has increased, with health care systems reporting 46% of ICU beds are available (54% are filled) and 26% of all beds are open (74% are in-use).

While 22 county residents are reported as hospitalized with COVID-19, MCHD said that the total number of patients — including those who don’t live in McLean County — in area hospitals was “not available at this time.”

MCHD Public Affairs Specialist Marianne Manko told The Pantagraph the matter is one of “not having the hospitals report those specific numbers.”

Appointments for all four vaccine clinics this week remain full, according to MCHD.

Also Monday, the statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3%, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4%. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.

The state administered 64,469 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide over the weekend following a single-day record for vaccinations on Friday. 

Illinois has ranked near the bottom of all 50 states in vaccines administered thus far, according to a New York Times database, leading some state lawmakers to call for increased transparency and a more effective process for allowing eligible residents to receive vaccines.

On Monday, Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, announced that the Senate Health Committee will hold a special hearing on Thursday regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the greatest line of defense we have against the pandemic,” Morrison said in a statement. “Unfortunately, many people across the state who are eligible for the vaccine haven’t been able to get their dose — and that’s disheartening.”

The virtual hearing, scheduled for noon on Thursday, will feature Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, as well as county health officials. 

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report. 

