Went to a Super Bowl party? You should get a COVID test, McLean County health officials say

Since Feb. 5, 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14,118 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of available hospital beds in McLean County has increased, with health care systems reporting 46% of ICU beds are available (54% are filled) and 26% of all beds are open (74% are in-use).

While 22 county residents are reported as hospitalized with COVID-19, MCHD said that the total number of patients — including those who don’t live in McLean County — in area hospitals was “not available at this time.”

MCHD Public Affairs Specialist Marianne Manko told The Pantagraph the matter is one of “not having the hospitals report those specific numbers.”

Appointments for all four vaccine clinics this week remain full, according to MCHD.

Also Monday, the statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3%, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4%. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.

The state administered 64,469 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide over the weekend following a single-day record for vaccinations on Friday.