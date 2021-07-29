 Skip to main content
West Nile virus confirmed in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Two samples in McLean County have tested posted for West Nile virus.

The McLean County Health Department on Thursday said the results were from mosquitoes collected from the 61705 ZIP code, the first positive samples detected so far this year. A dead bird found in the 61761 ZIP code also tested positive. 

West Nile has been detected in 18 Illinois counties. There have been 223 positive mosquito pool samples and two positive bird samples. No human cases have been reported. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. But it can cause flu-like symptoms and sometimes leads to severe illness, including brain inflammation, and death.

Residents who find a dead bird are asked to call the department at (309) 888-5482 for testing. 

 

