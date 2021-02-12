What has Illinois done wrong in vaccine rollout? 6 questions asked

So many arms, so few doses. That's the main takeaway from Thursday's state Senate hearing on Illinois' vaccine rollout and its shortfalls.
Lawmakers criticized inconsistencies in the program. But the biggest problem is that there aren't enough doses available to vaccinate people in the earliest phases of the state's plan.
The state receives roughly 280,000 vaccines per week, nowhere near Illinois' ability to administer up to 900,000 per week, said Andrew Friend, deputy director of the preparedness and response office for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
State senators questioned public health officials regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts in a Thursday hearing, one day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the state would expand vaccine eligibility under Phase 1B by Feb. 25.
"We have a lot of capability, a lot of capacity, but not a lot of vaccine," Friend said.
Even as Illinois expands eligibility, the state has yet to complete vaccinating people in the first phases. For instance, Illinois has nearly 2 million residents over 65 and only 500,000 have been vaccinated, said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. There are more than 4 million people eligible in the current phases, Phases 1A and 1B, and only 1.5 million doses had been administered as of Thursday afternoon.
It could still be months before the state gets to all those in the early phases, Ezike said. But the state also focuses on helping local health departments use all the vaccines they have on hand rather than have them sitting around in a freezer, Friend said. Vaccinating as many people as possible will help prevent the spread of new and potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variants.
With help from the Illinois National Guard, mass vaccination and mobile sites have drastically increased the state's ability to give shots.
Here are some of the questions lawmakers asked and answers from health officials during the Senate Health Committee hearing.