What HIPAA is and is not: A primer on the health care privacy law

Jessica Roy
Los Angeles Times
If you're being interviewed and a journalist asks you if you're vaccinated, is that a violation of HIPAA?
What if
your employer is asking you to prove you've been vaccinated — is that a HIPAA issue?
What if you go to a bar or restaurant or store and a person at the front door says you need to show proof of vaccination to enter? Are they violating your HIPAA rights?
HIPAA — short for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 —
only covers what information specific health care-related entities can share about you without your consent. A journalist doing a televised interview or a postgame news conference is not one of them. Neither is your employer or your school. Neither is the bouncer at a bar requiring proof of vaccination to enter.
"I think that the major thing for people to understand with regard to HIPAA is that it's very specific," said Ankit Shah, a pediatrician with a law degree who teaches health law as a lecturer at the University of Southern California. "Health care entities have your information and are prohibited from sharing it without your consent. That's it. That's HIPAA."
The nations top health agency is expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official.The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to release the data.For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another.Then in April, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying that fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowd of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.The guidance still called for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it cleared the way for reopening workplaces and other venues.Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at summer camps or at schools, either.SEE MORE: Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don't Need Masks, CDC SaysFor months COVID cases, deaths and hospitalizations were falling steadily, but those trends began to change at the beginning of the summer as a mutated and more transmissible version of the coronavirus, the delta variant, began to spread widely, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.In recent weeks, a growing number of cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules. St. Louis, Savannah, Georgia, and Provincetown, Massachusetts, are among the places that reimposed mask mandates this month.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
HIPAA has been in headlines a lot lately. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, fresh off a 12-hour Twitter suspension for vaccine misinformation, told a reporter that asking if she was vaccinated "is a violation of my HIPAA rights." In a similar incident days later, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told a reporter who asked the same question, "I think that's HIPAA."
Neither of those incidents is a HIPAA violation, Shah said, because journalists are not included in HIPAA. Similarly, despite what North Carolina's lieutenant governor recently suggested, people doing door-to-door outreach asking whether people are vaccinated also would not violate HIPAA.
"People always apply (HIPAA) to everybody. It's not applicable to everybody. Only health care providers, health plans, and their business associates," Shah said — collectively known as "covered entities" under the legislation.
So what would be a HIPAA violation? Hypothetically speaking, something like if your doctor's office published a list on its website of every patient and which vaccines they'd received. Or if your employer called your doctor and asked whether you were vaccinated and the doctor's office told them without your consent. It would have to be a scenario in which a specific health care provider or related business or entity was sharing your private medical information without you consenting to it being shared. It is not a legal shield that prevents anyone from asking you if you've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
"The general perception of HIPAA is that it's this overarching privacy umbrella that covers everybody on Earth, but no, it's very specific," Shah said.
If someone asks whether you're vaccinated and you don't want to tell them, you don't have to. But their asking does not violate your rights under HIPAA. And in response, that person can choose not to employ you or let you come in and grab a drink. Americans enjoy many rights, but entry to happy hour is not one of them.
Today’s top pics: 2020 Summer Olympics and more
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Simone Biles, of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Australia's Kyle Chalmers dives in at the start of a 100-meter freestyle heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Fencing
Team Italy celebrates after winning the Women's Epee team bronze medal final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Canoe Slalom
Viktoriia Us of Ukraine competes in the Women's K1 of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Beach Volleyball
Xue Chen, right, of China, and teammate Wang Zinzin, close in on the ball during a women's beach volleyball match against the Netherlands at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Sailing
Norway's Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen compete during the 49erfx women race at the Enoshima harbour during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics BMX Cycling
Justin Dowell, of the United States, makes a jump during a BMX Freestyle training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics BMX Cycling
Daniel Dhers, of Venezuela, rides up a jump during a BMX Freestyle training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Ben Curtis
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting Women
Mikiko Andoh of Japan celebrates after drops the barrel during a lift in the women's 59kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Soccer
Sweden's Anna Anvegard (19) scores on a header against New Zealand during a women's soccer match between New Zealand and Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Cycling
Jolanda Neff of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the finish line to win the gold medal during the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Water Polo
Greece goalkeeper Emmanouil Zerdevas gets hit by a shot that bounced off him for a goal during a preliminary round men's water polo match against Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Cycling
Jolanda Neff of Switzerland celebrates as she crosses the finish line for the gold medal during the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Cycling
Jolanda Neff of Switzerland, right, embraces teammates Sina Frei (8) who won silver, and Linda Indergand, who won bronze, for a sweep of the podium for Switzerland, at the finish line the women's cross-country mountain bike competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Izu, Japan. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Christophe Ena
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Baseball
Members of the Japanese baseball team gather in an indoor training facility at the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium ahead of the team's baseball game against the Dominican Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Fukushima, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Surfing
Australia's Owen Wright celebrates winning the bronze medal heat in the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men
Germany midfield Tobias Constantin Hauke (13) falls against Britain's Rupert Scott Shipperley (8) during a Men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Daily Life
A delivery courier wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 is reflected in a window glass as she walks into a restaurant in Beijing, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Fencing
Mara Navarria of Italy, right, and Julia Beljajeva of Estonia compete in the women's individual epee team semifinal competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar
APTOPIX Reds Cubs Baseball
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Shogo Akiyama misses a fly ball hit by Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Surfing
Brazil's Italo Ferreira goes to the air on a wave during the semifinals of the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting Women
Sabine Beate Kusterer of Germany celebrates after a lift as she competes in the women's 59k weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
APTOPIX Reds Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras celebrates at the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Paul Beaty
APTOPIX Nationals Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies Andrew McCutchen is doused by teammates Rhys Hoskins and Archie Bradley after hitting a three-run walkoff home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Laurence Kesterson
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates after winning the final of the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Hockey Men
Argentina's Lucas Martin Vila (12) battles with Australia's Jeremy Thomas Hayward (32) on a scoring attempt on goalkeeper Andrew Lewis Charter (30) during a men's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, is congratulated by teammate Emily Seebohm after winning the final of the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Katie Ledecky, of United States, swims in a women's 200-meter freestyle semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Triathlon
A rainbow is seen as athletes compete in the bike leg of the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Rugby
Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro, left, collides with South Korea's Lee Seong-bae, in their men's rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Cycling
Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
APTOPIX California Wildfires
Following the Dixie Fire, a scorched vehicle rests in a driveway in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
APTOPIX Uruguay Cultural Heritage Site
Inside view of the bell tower of the Church of Christ the Worker and Our Lady of Lourdes in Estacion Atlantida, Uruguay, Monday, July 26, 2021. The church that was created in 1958 by Uruguayan Engineer Eladio Dieste is being considered by UNESCO to be declared a humanity cultural heritage site. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
APTOPIX Cuba Daily Life
Children play on a street that has graffiti reading is Spanish "Put your heart on Cuba," in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 26, 2021 (AP Photo/Eliana Aponte)
Eliana Aponte
APTOPIX Grain Elevator Fire
Salvage crews and volunteer firefighters cleaned up the charred pile that was the Clinton Grain Elevator Monday morning, July 26, 2021, in Clinton, Minn. Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a large fire on Sunday at the grain elevator in the small western Minnesota city where some residents were evacuated. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)
Brian Peterson
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
Two young dancers speak prior a performance as part of the commemoration marking the 700 year anniversary of the founding of the Aztec city of Tenochtitlan, known today as Mexico City, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Monday, July 26, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Fernando Llano
APTOPIX Haiti President Killed
Children with their faces covered, join a march led by Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, a former police officer who heads a gang coalition known as "G9 Family and Allies," to demand justice for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise in La Saline neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 26, 2021. Moise was assassinated on July 7 at his home. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Cuba Protests Florida
Former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani gestures as he speaks at a news conference in support for the people of Cuba, Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Versailles Cuban restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Chile
Students walk past games that are off limits at a school where in-person classes have restarted for a second time this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 26, 2021. The capital has ended weekend quarantines and are allowing more people inside restaurants gyms and returning public school students to in-person classes with gradual and voluntary attendance. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Sun Wei, of China, performs on the floor exercise during the artistic gymnastic men's team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Andreas Toba, of Germany, performs on the rings during the artistic gymnastic men's team final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.