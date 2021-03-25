What is a vaccine passport and will you need one to travel?

Do I need one to travel?

No. The World Health Organization said last month it does not support making vaccination mandatory for international travel because it’s not yet clear how effective vaccines are at preventing transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, and because access to vaccines is limited.

Then there’s the question of whether digital vaccination certificates will be widely accepted.

The WHO is working to create a framework for a digital vaccination certificate — something that would help ensure any individual app is widely accepted as proof a traveler meets health requirements, Flint said.

Digital rights nonprofit the Electronic Frontier Foundation has raised concerns about equity, since worldwide access to the vaccine remains limited.

“It’s creating a society of haves and have nots, who can come in and who can’t,” said Alexis Hancock, EFF’s director of engineering.

Where can they be used?

Most vaccine passports are still being developed or only in use at certain destinations.