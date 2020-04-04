When COVID-19 attacks the lungs, ventilators can be a patient’s only chance of survival. State officials say Illinois needs more of the devices.

By most experts’ estimations, when the COVID-19 outbreak hits its apex in any American community, it will likely overwhelm the local capacity to provide intensive care -- especially ventilators. With more than 1 million confirmed cases across the globe, the need for ventilators has skyrocketed well beyond the world’s supply and production limits.

In New York, where the situation is currently most critical, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said hospitals need tens of thousands of ventilators more than they have.

Illinois has nearly 2,500 ventilators spread across hundreds of hospitals statewide. Currently, about 1,700 of them are in use. Of those, roughly 600 are being used by COVID-19 patients, according to figures Gov. J.B. Pritzker released Tuesday. But with infection continuing to increase at a steep rate in Illinois, hospitals could be maxed out soon.

“From all the modeling we’ve seen, our greatest risk of hitting capacity isn’t right now. It’s weeks from now,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

The governor said in an CNN interview that he told Vice President Mike Pence this week that Illinois needed 4,000 ventilators from the national stockpile. He said Pence responded that the government believed Illinois’ need was more like 1,400.