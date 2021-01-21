Where to get COVID testing in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Unsure how COVID testing works in McLean County? Here’s what you need to know:
First, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.
COVID TESTING SITES
WHEN: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. while daily supplies last.
NOTES: Walk-up or drive-through testing options are available.
WHERE: 3201 Circa Drive, Northwest corner of parking lot
WHEN: By appointment
NOTES: Testing is affiliated with Campustown Urgent Care.
WHERE: 702 W. Chesnut Street, Bloomington
WHEN: By appointment, Mondays 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. or Fridays 9:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.
NOTES: Testing is free for McLean County residents; walk-up or drive-through testing options are available.
WHERE: 1130 S. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington OR 1701 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
WHEN: By appointment
WHERE: 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
WHEN: By appointment
WHERE: 1408 N. Main Street, Bloomington
WHEN: By appointment
WHERE: 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal
WHEN: By appointment