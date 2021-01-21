Where to get vaccines in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois has made COVID vaccinations available to health care workers and employees at long-term care facilities, representing roughly 850,000 people.
The next phase -- known as Phase 1B -- will include residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase.
The next phase, representing 3.2 million residents, includes the elderly and essential workers such as first responders, public transit employees and grocery store workers.
McLean County has already entered Phase 1B.
Here's what you need to know:
Public Health employees are running the vaccination clinics; two doses of the vaccine are required in order for a person to be considered "fully-vaccinated."
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine; a link to make appointments is available via the McLean County Health Department's website.
The county also has a link for people in Phase 1B to sign up for updates on upcoming vaccine clinics; the site stresses that those updates are informational-only and signing up for the updates is not the same as making a vaccine appointment.
People who have received one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines cannot receive another dose within the next 14 days, according to the Health Department's website.
OSF Healthcare will also be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients already in that healthcare system. The process will be through appointments only and patients will receive an invitation from OSF that comes to either the MyChart app, email or phone.
Right now, OSF is prioritizing patients 65-years and older, as well as those with risk factors that make getting the coronavirus more dangerous.