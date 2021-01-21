Where to get vaccines in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois has made COVID vaccinations available to health care workers and employees at long-term care facilities, representing roughly 850,000 people.

The next phase -- known as Phase 1B -- will include residents age 65 and older in the next inoculation phase.

The next phase, representing 3.2 million residents, includes the elderly and essential workers such as first responders, public transit employees and grocery store workers.

McLean County has already entered Phase 1B.

Here's what you need to know:

Public Health employees are running the vaccination clinics; two doses of the vaccine are required in order for a person to be considered "fully-vaccinated."

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine; a link to make appointments is available via the McLean County Health Department's website.