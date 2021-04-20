Why Illinois vaccination rates vary so much

Uneven vaccinations

The unprecedented mass vaccination process has relied mostly on a public health system starved of funding for years and strained from fighting the yearlong pandemic. Still, in just four months, the effort has gotten at least one shot into the arms of roughly half of all Illinoisans 16 and older.

But the rollout has been uneven as its evolved from inoculating only health care workers and the most fragile residents to the broader population.

The analysis follows earlier Tribune reviews that documented how the state initially strained more than most to ramp up a COVID-19 vaccination program, then made up for the slow start by sending disproportionate amounts of the vaccines to areas outside Chicago that the Illinois Department of Public Health had surmised would be able to get shots into arms more quickly.

Complicating matters has been that the city of Chicago gets its doses directly from the federal government, not through the state health department controlled by Pritzker. The city has been lobbying the state to bolster city supplies, arguing that its doses were being given to many suburbanites who either work in the city or could more readily find appointments there.