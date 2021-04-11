With vaccine authorization for young kids still months away, what should families who are partially vaccinated do?

Pfizer began a clinical trial for children 12 to 17 last July, and said last week that the trials showed the vaccine was safe and effective in that age group. In March, the company began testing the dosage — the first step before more widely testing the effectiveness — on children 6 months to 11 years old, according to the company.

Moderna also announced in March that the first trial participants between 6 months and 11 have been dosed. Johnson & Johnson said earlier this month that it started including adolescents 12 and older in trials.

The American Academy of Pediatrics last year called on the manufacturers to not delay in starting trials for children, writing in a statement that “if we do not add children to these research trials very soon, there will be a significant delay in when children are able to access potentially lifesaving vaccines.”

Once the correct dosage is ascertained, the trials for effectiveness will look at the antibody response in children, somewhat differing from adult trials that compared incidents of the virus, because children are less likely to contract the virus, and the virus will not be circulating as widely as more people become vaccinated.

But with vaccine authorization still months away, many parents are wondering how to act now, as the city and state lessen restrictions.