You can lessen your exposure to coronavirus: Here's how

What you can do
The Red Cross has some commonsense and in-depth information about how we can lessen exposure to COVID-19, also called coronavirus.
Symptoms
- Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Call your healthcare professional if you develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have the disease or if you have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of the disease.
The basics
You have free articles remaining.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue away after use. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
- Disinfect doorknobs, switches, handles, computers, telephones, bedside tables, bathroom sinks, toilets, counters, toys and other surfaces that are commonly touched around the home or workplace.
Facemasks
- Facemasks should be used by people who are ill to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.
- Facemasks are crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
At home
- Have a supply of food staples and household supplies like laundry detergent and bathroom items, and diapers if you have small children.
- Check to make sure you have at least a 30-day supply of your prescription medications, and have other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins.
- Create a plan in the event of any closings, event cancellations or postponements for your work, school or daycare center.
- If you care for older adults or children, plan and prepare for caring for them, should they or you become sick.