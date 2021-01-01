Allsup: 2021 garden trends

Whether it is fielding gardening questions from the previous season, personal experiences, watching social media trends or reading the annual Garden Trends Report by the Garden Media Group (GMG), horticulturists like myself are always attempting to predict the next year’s trends. 2021 may give 2020 competition for the nickname year of the gardener. According to the GMG research, we picked up 16 million new gardeners during the pandemic, many of whom are under 35.

Gardening fed a need during lockdown. Reengagement with the mindfulness of nature along with a victory garden mindset of home cooking and growing your own food allowed this generation to share experiences with their children.

I predict this new generation of gardeners will drive some of 2021's biggest garden trends.

Victory gardening may have been spurred by the increase in home cooking or access to food this year. GMG says 67% of adults are growing or plan to grow edible plants, 31% fruit, 52% vegetables and 33% herbs. Most gardeners will grow these edible delights in small spaces like raised beds, strawbale gardens or containers.