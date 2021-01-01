Allsup: 2021 garden trends

Whether it is fielding gardening questions from the previous season, personal experiences, watching social media trends or reading the annual Garden Trends Report by the Garden Media Group (GMG), horticulturists like myself are always attempting to predict the next year’s trends. 2021 may give 2020 competition for the nickname year of the gardener. According to the GMG research, we picked up 16 million new gardeners during the pandemic, many of whom are under 35.
Gardening fed a need during lockdown. Reengagement with the mindfulness of nature along with a victory garden mindset of home cooking and growing your own food allowed this generation to share experiences with their children.
I predict this new generation of gardeners will drive some of 2021's biggest garden trends.
Victory gardening may have been spurred by the increase in home cooking or access to food this year. GMG says 67% of adults are growing or plan to grow edible plants, 31% fruit, 52% vegetables and 33% herbs. Most gardeners will grow these edible delights in small spaces like raised beds, strawbale gardens or containers.
Greening the home office with tropical houseplants and succulents may be stimulated by how different some people's jobs have become. From large ficus trees and sheffelera in the corner of the office to a bottle garden on the windowsill, these plants are proven to decrease stress. ZZ plant is one of the easiest plants to grow in an office. Succulents thrive in high light and being allowed to dry out. A bottle garden allows the gardeners to produce more plants by taking cuttings and allow them to root in a bottle full of water.
Chinese Money Plant (Pilea peperomioides), Black Raven ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia), variegated monsteras (Monstera deliciosa), string of hearts (Ceropegia woodii), rubber trees (Ficus elastica) in every size and color— so many succulent varieties they almost didn’t look like real plants — and my personal favorite, jungle cacti have inundated my Instagram account.
Environment friendly lawns may become a thing. According to a recent NGB survey, 67% of respondents 35 and under shared that, while they want some green lawn, they also desire the rest of their yard planted with a wide variety of other plants.
Gardeners are warming up to the idea that the lawn could feed bees and other pollinators. University of Minnesota’s bee lawn program recommends planting seed like clover, self-heal (Prunella vulgaris) and creeping thyme. Thyme’s small, lipped flowers attract bees and butterflies. It is a favorite of bumblebees. Scientists hypothesize that antibacterial and antifungal compounds produced by the plant may have some benefit for bees’ health. Creeping thyme is recommended by the University of Minnesota in establishing a bee-friendly lawn because of its low, sprawling habit and prolific flowering.
Trendy trellises are an excellent way to create a vertical space and these new gardeners will be interested in creating an outdoor space. From growing vines like red cardinal flowers (Ipomoea sloteri) and orange black eyed Susan vines (Thunbergia alata) to making purple and green sweet potato vines (Ipomoea batatas) towers out of homemade tomato trellises.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.