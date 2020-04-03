Allsup: A little dirt, some seeds, and voila!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting seed at home is easy, even with limited materials.

Seeds

Some of you may have already gotten your seed order for the spring, but the procrastinating gardener that I am will force me to explore last year’s seed stash.

Horticulturists typically keep their seed stash in a refrigerator to ensure viability. We have a refrigerator at the office to keep our seed for our various projects, like the Unity Community Center garden.

Many of us also have an unrefrigerated stash in a drawer somewhere. I know I have alyssum, coneflower, bachelor’s button, tomatoes, peppers and cosmos. With a little warmth and a drink of water, these seeds may sprout and be ready for the May garden.

Soil

If you are lucky enough to have an extra bag of soil in the garage, the task will be easy. I am going to reuse some of the soil from last year’s pots. Normally, I would discourage reusing soil because of the potential transfer of plant diseases. This year, I am taking the risk so that I may garden. I will toss anything that looks suspect.

Pots