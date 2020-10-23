Allsup: All about the praying mantis

Inevitably you have spied upon or befriended praying mantises in your garden this growing season. Although most adults die out during the late fall and early winter, they have left behind foamy garden ornaments within your landscape.
The adult female praying mantis will die a few weeks after laying eggs. She will lay her massive egg case on tree twigs, the sides of buildings, plant stems, rocks, and fence posts. The location of her egg case is just that it will hold her body weight and is somewhat vertical making your brick siding ideal.
After laying the egg case known as an ootheca it quickly hardens for the winter slumber. These egg cases, we find in fall and winter, are generally light brown, about 1.5 inches wide and look like foam insulation and belong to Chinese mantis. Within each foam-like ootheca are from dozens to hundreds mantis eggs that survive the perils of winter because of the foamy insulation they are cased in.
Two of the most common species are Chinese mantis (Tenodera aridifolia sinensis) and the Carolina mantis (Stagmomantis carolina). Chinese mantises are normally tan to pale brown, with some green or yellow striping and larger than the Carolina mantis, growing up to five inches. Carolina mantises come in a variety of colors (green, grey and brown) and patterns, growing up to 2½ inches. Carolina praying mantis ootheca’s are smaller and flatter.
If they must be removed from a wall, transfer to a sheltered place. Never put an egg case on the ground; the eggs inside quickly will be consumed by ants.
Alien-looking mantises all have a fierce pair of grasping legs that allow them to catch their prey, long legs that allow them to lunge and a triangular head that twists 180 degrees around so they may see all around them. Praying mantis is the only insect that can look over its shoulder. They wait motionless and use camouflage to help them catch unsuspecting insects. Some tropical species can mimic a beautiful orchid flower, leaves or twigs. They can actually change their color to match their surroundings in a period of days.
Nymphs will emerge next spring like an erupting from a foam appendage and start their journey to find insects, which may include their brothers and sisters. Most of the mantises that hatch from an egg case will die from starvation or cannibalism. They are territorial and by the end of the summer usually only one adult is left.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
