Allsup: All about the praying mantis

Inevitably you have spied upon or befriended praying mantises in your garden this growing season. Although most adults die out during the late fall and early winter, they have left behind foamy garden ornaments within your landscape.

The adult female praying mantis will die a few weeks after laying eggs. She will lay her massive egg case on tree twigs, the sides of buildings, plant stems, rocks, and fence posts. The location of her egg case is just that it will hold her body weight and is somewhat vertical making your brick siding ideal.

After laying the egg case known as an ootheca it quickly hardens for the winter slumber. These egg cases, we find in fall and winter, are generally light brown, about 1.5 inches wide and look like foam insulation and belong to Chinese mantis. Within each foam-like ootheca are from dozens to hundreds mantis eggs that survive the perils of winter because of the foamy insulation they are cased in.