Allsup: Callery Pear leaves mark on Illinois

Do you see those beautiful white flowering trees lining the sides of the streets and in our backyards? This multitude of delicate white blossoms made even brighter by the months of winter are actually an environmental hazard to the Illinois wilds. Actually it is the seeds of these flowers, cross-pollinating between different varieties, that have resulted in viable seeds carried by birds to become weedy invaders of the forest.
For years the ornamental value of Callery Pear and its cultivars was touted as the perfect plant. It has a beautiful spring floral display, glossy leaves, good fall showing and is extremely easy to grow. Almost too easy to grow, allowing it to dominate disturbed natural areas. The landscape industry has mostly weaned itself from this plant because of its inability to handle stormy weather and consistent problems with fire blight, but this common landscape tree has left its mark on the state of Illinois.
The havoc invasive plant species wreak on the ecosystem is abound. The Bradford Callery pear prevents other plants from growing, butterflies can’t lay their eggs on non-existent plants, birds can’t eat nonexistent caterpillars and we are left with astounding losses of biodiversity. Compared to other threats to biodiversity, invasive introduced species rank second only to habitat destruction, such as woodland clearing and wetland filling. Invasive species also have devastating effects on the animals in Illinois like pollinators and birds.
With this information, Illinois gardeners are left with a decision to make. Allow this tree to destroy the environment in our state or cut it down. As a horticulturist, I have spent part of my career trying to teach people to save their trees, and now as an environmentalist, I am telling you that you can help the planet by cutting down that tree and replacing it with a native Illinois tree. Imagine all your angst about saving the environment sharpening the blade of the axe, further bolstering your muscles in order to fell a truly awful tree.
Some of the best native alternatives are serviceberry (Amelanchier) and dogwood (Cornus) and have gorgeous white spring flowers and good fall colors. With a little care these trees will be a more hospitable place for the wildlife.
Make plans to remove other landscape invasives, burning bush (Euonymous alatus), Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), English ivy (Hedera helix) and winter creeper (Euonymus fortunei).
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.