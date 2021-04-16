Allsup: Callery Pear leaves mark on Illinois

Do you see those beautiful white flowering trees lining the sides of the streets and in our backyards? This multitude of delicate white blossoms made even brighter by the months of winter are actually an environmental hazard to the Illinois wilds. Actually it is the seeds of these flowers, cross-pollinating between different varieties, that have resulted in viable seeds carried by birds to become weedy invaders of the forest.

For years the ornamental value of Callery Pear and its cultivars was touted as the perfect plant. It has a beautiful spring floral display, glossy leaves, good fall showing and is extremely easy to grow. Almost too easy to grow, allowing it to dominate disturbed natural areas. The landscape industry has mostly weaned itself from this plant because of its inability to handle stormy weather and consistent problems with fire blight, but this common landscape tree has left its mark on the state of Illinois.