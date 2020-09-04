Allsup: Control wildlife damage to your gardens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proactive strategies can lessen the extent of wildlife damage to your gardens through fall and winter.

Once the ground is frozen, rabbits will have fewer places to take shelter or hide, and will forage for food a lot closer to the protection of their winter home. They will go for anything green but once that is gone, they will go for thin-skinned bark and small branches. Feeding damage can be prevented using chicken wire fencing, burying a few inches to thwart digging.

Squirrels are the acrobats in the summer garden, teetering on the edge of our bird feeders and taking nips out of our prized tomatoes. They are quite adorable, but their prolific gathering of food increases as winter approaches. They raid bird feeders, dig up bulbs, and destroy flowers. To the dismay of gardeners, they may want to dig and eat your tulips and crocus bulbs, but are less likely to disturb daffodils. They may also dig up your plants in order to store their reserve of nuts and other food. Exclusion really isn't an option as they are so agile and really good diggers, though chicken wire over planted beds will inhibit digging. Peggy Doty, energy and environmental stewardship educator for University of Illinois Extension, suggests using the trap crop method: offer black seed oil sunflower seeds or corn so they will go for the easier food source away from bird feeders.