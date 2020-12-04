Allsup: Evergreen holiday décor

Decorating with fresh greenery is a treat for most gardeners getting ready for the holiday festivities. Some buy their greens from a local garden center, but did you know you can harvest branches from evergreen conifers in your backyard to use in your holiday décor? Whether you are making wreaths, porch pots or swags, Illinois gardens boast eastern red cedar, pines, spruces, holly, yew, boxwood and junipers that can be used. Cedars, pine, firs, boxwood and holly are the best option for using indoors while others will maintain freshness longer if used in outside décor. While foraging in the garden for evergreen branches, look for cones, berries and decorative twigs to incorporate in your designs.

1. It is best to harvest after hard frost as the tree is now dormant and will retain its needles longer.

2. If cutting a tip of a branch from an evergreen tree, make sure to leave live foliage behind on the tree as to not kill the entire branch. Boughs should be cut 2 to 4 feet from the tip of a branch and above a node to encourage regeneration. The whole goal is to make it look like you were never there harvesting, so be mindful in your cuts.

3. If cutting the entire branch, be sure to leave a proper pruning cut behind. Never leave a stub or cut into the collar of the branch. The collar is a swollen base that allows the cut stem to heal.