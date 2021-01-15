Allsup: Experimenting with gardening containers

Patio containers will grow food and boast hues of silver and white, and gardeners may even see gardeners experimenting with growing sweet potato vine towers.

Long gone are the acre gardens with rows and rows of vegetables. The current gardeners are growing their food in patio pots, garden bags, raised beds, buckets or anything that holds a moderate amount of soil. This gardener has had great success with spinach, Swiss chard, beets, kohlrabi, eggplant, peppers, carrots, radishes, and a plethora of herbs like cilantro and basil in patio containers and buckets.

Over the years, some vegetables like tomatoes and squash are just not well-suited for container growing. However, the industry has created smaller versions of our favorites that can produce more with smaller soil volume. These include Micro Tom tomato, (the world’s tiniest tomato plant), Kellogg Breakfast of Valencia tomato, Dwarf Yellow Crookneck squash, Romeo and Short Stuff or Adelaide carrots, Baby Ball beets, Mexican Miniature watermelon, Striped Guadeloupe Fairy Tale patio baby eggplant, Tom Thumb peas, Mini White cucumbers, Kitchen Minis bell peppers and tomatoes and Magic Molly or Huckleberry potato.