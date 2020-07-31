Allsup: Fall vegetable garden yields another bounty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the heat of summer’s end, vegetable gardeners are often drained by the weeding and watering routine, and ready to put the garden to bed.

But fall provides a more comfortable environment and some of the most productive gardening of the year when vegetables are planted in late summer and mature in the cool temperatures of fall. Fall vegetables require less watering and sustain less insect and weed pressure.

At this time of year, think root crops, brassica transplants and leafy greens. Lower temperatures trigger a release of sugars that give crops a sweeter or milder flavor. Tastier produce with less weeding and watering!

Plant carrots at the end of July into early August, ½ inch deep. Thin sprouts to ½ inch apart; thinned greens can be made into a carrot-inspired pesto or added to a salad. Three weeks after planting, spread additional soil to prevent sunburn and green tops. Harvest when carrots are about ½ to one inch in diameter. Baby carrots are ready in about 50 days; full-size carrots may take up to 80 days. Carrots can even benefit from a light frost and can even be left in the ground until a killing frost.