Allsup: Garden gifts for Mother’s Day

My mom deserves an extra special gift for Mother’s Day. She really helped her kids out during the pandemic, covering child care, shopping, laundry, moral support, sickness, therapy — and she’s an overall cool person to hang and watch sci-fi movies with.

She has never been hard to shop for because we share the love of horticulture. Whether it’s a new houseplant, garden tools, hanging basket, or an arrangement of cut flowers, I know she will feel the love. She’s getting a houseplant trio this year. (Being one of a set of triplets, everything comes in threes!). Consider these easy-to-find last-minute garden gifts this Mother’s Day:

1. Houseplants have great benefits for an apartment dweller, cleaning the air and giving a piece of nature to tend to. My mom is getting ZZ plant, Sansevieria and money plant, all ready for her north-facing window. I chose these because they are easy, and she will remember me every time she waters them.

2. Garden tools are a wonderful way to support mom’s gardening adventures. Gloves, hats, weeding tools and bird feeding supplies; these garden tools will help her stay active in her garden all summer long.

3. Buy a basket of blooms for mom.