Allsup: Gardening in a bucket

For the last two years, I have been gardening in five-gallon buckets. A team of Extension colleagues from the Horticulture and Nutrition programs are teaching area residents who do not have access to garden space how to grow their own herbs and veggies. The "Garden in a Bucket" outreach has already reached hundreds of people in McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties.

Like some of our bucket gardeners, I had no access to land for several years, but a strong desire to grow. This was a far cry from my childhood gardening experiences where my grandparents had rows and rows of tomatoes, peppers, onions, green beans and squash. But because of my desire to grow my own vegetables and herbs, I started growing everything in containers.

In my endeavors, I learned certain vegetables like eggplant, pepper, carrot, radish, beet, greens and many herbs were easy to grow in a small amount of soil. Tomatoes, potatoes and squash grow large and their growth potential and ability to produce was stunted in the containers. The first time I grew eggplant in a container, I got more than 20 fruits in a growing season. This was a harvest worth watering throughout the growing season.