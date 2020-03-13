Allsup: Get ready for summer with some early catalog picks

’Tis the season for the garden seed catalogs. If you are like me, you are perusing through catalogs that advertise 15 varieties of watermelon, 50 varieties of peppers, and even more tomato varieties. They all look amazing and all claim “Vigorous!” “Great flavor!” and “Disease resistant!” So which one do you choose?
My solution is to ask an expert who has been gardening for decades. Chuck Voigt, now retired, was an academic at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Starting in November 1988, he has specialized in vegetables and herbs. He helped create what is now considered the vegetable gardening bible among Master Gardener volunteers: Vegetable Gardening of the Midwest.
Chuck says there are some must-have varieties for the backyard gardener and he already tried them for us. Chuck’s recommendations:
Onions
‘Kelsae Giant’ onion holds the record for the largest onion. At 15 pounds and 33 inches in diameter, these onions are not only unique but have a mild, sweet flavor and store well.
‘Ailsa Craig’ onions commonly reach five pounds, are easy to start from seed and have a mild and sweet flavor.
Onions are usually started as sets (dry, immature bulbs) and can be planted as early as late March. They can be grown as green onions for earlier harvest or dry bulbs for storage. Use the larger sets for green onions and space them an inch deep and almost touching each other. For bulb onions, plant the smaller sets an inch deep and about three inches apart. Gardeners do a method called hilling, which means mounding the soil around the green onions, in order to produce the white stem we commonly associate with green onions.
Greens
‘Hybrid Savoy’ cabbage originated in Italy and grows to three to four pounds. The ornamental leaves are lacy and crinkly and have a very sweet flavor. Delicious raw, the leaves can be added to salads. A cool season vegetable, it can be planted as a transplant (baby plant) in early spring and can even tolerate a late frost.
Melons
‘Sugar Cube’ muskmelon weighs no more than two pounds. Its salmon-orange flesh is tender, juicy and exceptionally sweet.
‘Yellow Doll’ watermelon reaches five to seven pounds, grown on compact vines. The flesh is energetic yellow with dense texture and sweet flavor.
‘Harvest Moon’ is a seedless watermelon that reaches 18- to 20 pounds with a very ornamental rind of dark green with yellow splotches. The pinkish flesh is crisp and juicy. Yield is four to five melons on a short vine.
Watermelons are a warm-season crop and should be planted after any chance of frost. Although most watermelons require a lot of space, the varieties chosen by Chuck are perfect for a backyard garden. Started by seed in pots or in the ground, these can be a very rewarding harvest.
Turnips
‘Gil feather’ turnip-rutabaga hybrid has a sweet and creamy taste and doesn’t really get woody. Delicious despite their reputation among children, turnips and rutabaga are cool season crops. Rutabaga usually requires about four more weeks of growth until crop maturity. These crops should be planted in early spring, and can be planted again in late summer to get a crop that matures in the fall.
Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.