Allsup: Get ready for summer with some early catalog picks

’Tis the season for the garden seed catalogs. If you are like me, you are perusing through catalogs that advertise 15 varieties of watermelon, 50 varieties of peppers, and even more tomato varieties. They all look amazing and all claim “Vigorous!” “Great flavor!” and “Disease resistant!” So which one do you choose?

My solution is to ask an expert who has been gardening for decades. Chuck Voigt, now retired, was an academic at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Starting in November 1988, he has specialized in vegetables and herbs. He helped create what is now considered the vegetable gardening bible among Master Gardener volunteers: Vegetable Gardening of the Midwest.

Chuck says there are some must-have varieties for the backyard gardener and he already tried them for us. Chuck’s recommendations:

Onions

‘Kelsae Giant’ onion holds the record for the largest onion. At 15 pounds and 33 inches in diameter, these onions are not only unique but have a mild, sweet flavor and store well.

‘Ailsa Craig’ onions commonly reach five pounds, are easy to start from seed and have a mild and sweet flavor.