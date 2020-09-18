Allsup: Goldenrod a plant for pollinators

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roadside weed or golden torch beckoning all the bees in the neighborhood?

Tall and gangly, goldenrod offers the latter to interested gardeners. My front landscape bed is dedicated to pollinators, so I have planted native Showy goldenrod (Solidago speciosa) right in the middle, and it has not disappointed in its floral show and its magnetic qualities for pollinators.

To identify what species of goldenrod you are growing, or one you encounter in the wild, Chicago’s Field Museum has published "Common Goldenrods of the Chicago Region," highlighting 18 different species.

Goldenrod is essential for pollinator-friendly gardens, especially if a goal is to provide late season nectar sources for Monarch butterflies. Goldenrod’s fall flowers offer a critical supply of food and nutrients when insects are preparing for long winter months. The flowers also attract honeybees, bumblebees, ants, beetles, and the occasional moth or butterfly. Among the beetles is Goldenrod Soldier Beetle, which I have dubbed The Great Pollinator. Bright yellow, the beetle resembles a lightning bug, and is the most abundant soldier beetle found at this time of the year.