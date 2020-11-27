Allsup: Growing poinsettias

• Don’t buy poinsettias whose flowers are opened. The small, yellow flowers located in the center of the bracts. They should still be tightly closed when purchasing.

• Do not put poinsettias in direct sunlight. They will stay fresher with a few hours of indirect light each day.

• Do not place poinsettias near heating vents or doors. Poinsettias stay the freshest in a cool room, away from drafts. Temperatures should be no lower than 55°F and no higher than 70°F. The ideal temperature to keep these plants healthy and colors more vibrant is 65°F.

• Do not water a poinsettia on a regimen but only when it is dry. Let poinsettia plants dry out between watering. If there is any weight when you pick up the container, wait another day to water but do not let the soil recede from the side of the plants. Both insufficient water and too much water will cause the lower leaves to yellow and drop. Never let poinsettia plants sit in saucers of water or foil wraps but opt for watering and draining in the kitchen sink or bucket.

• Do not expose poinsettia to cold temperatures. Most greenhouses/ garden centers wrap poinsettias for transport outside. Do not leave poinsettias in your car or outside for prolonged periods. Sudden temperature fluctuations will cause poinsettias to drop their leaves.