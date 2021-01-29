Allsup: Growing strawberries and blueberries

The 2021 Garden Trends Report by Garden Media Group says, “Victory garden was spurred by the increase in home cooking in 2020. GMG says 31 percent of people would like to grow fruits in their backyard and berries are at the top of the list.”

Strawberries and blueberries can both be grown in containers or raised beds. All berries need consistent watering, especially in containers and raised bed, or the harvest will be compromised. The pot does not have to be deep as strawberries are shallow rooted. For best results, fertilize all container strawberries every three to four weeks.

Day-neutral strawberries bloom and produce smaller amounts of berries and can be planted 3 inches apart, covering the top and spill over the sides of the container. It should be filled with two parts peat and one part perlite. If you know someone with a strawberry patch, they will be renovating (removing daughter plants) and have plenty of off-shoots to offer a fellow gardener. These daughter plants can be planted in containers and treated as an annual. Tristar and Tribute cultivars have good disease resistance with medium-sized berries.