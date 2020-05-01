Allsup: Herb gardens benefit kitchen, caterpillars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Herbs have been touted by gardeners as some of the easiest and most rewarding plants to grow in the garden. Did you know that some herbs grow best in the cooler season of spring?

Cilantro and parsley can be planted by seed or transplants now. Cilantro and parsley should be planted in rich but well-drained soil, with full sun or partial sun (afternoon sun). It is best not to over-fertilize herbs; doing so may dull the taste. Harvest no more than half of the plant and remove leaves to base of plant ensuring to not leave stalks behind.

Cilantro seeds may need to be soaked for 3 to 4 days before planting to break open the seed coat. The seeds should be planted about an inch deep and 6 inches apart.

Chuck Voigt, retired research specialist from the University of Illinois, suggested ‘Leaf,’ ‘Long-Standing,’ ‘Slo-Bolt,’ ‘Calypso,’ and ‘Santos’ for their delay in bolting and staying vegetative longer. He stated that using these cultivars might extend harvest of cilantro leaves an extra two weeks. When the temperatures heat up, the cilantro plant will try to flower. The flowers are amazing for pollinators but spread may be inevitable if allowed to seed.