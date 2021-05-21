Allsup: Herb of the year: Parsley

A recent study tracking butterfly abundance in Ohio over the last 20 years has discovered a 33% decline. We can only assume that in Illinois we have similar patterns in decline in our butterfly populations. Scientists believe the decline may be attributed to climate change, habitat degradation, and agricultural practices.

With this news on your mind, what if I told you there was a plant that could go in your garden tomorrow that would greatly contribute to the health of one of Illinois' most beloved butterflies, the black swallowtail. The plant is parsley and it is 2021 International Herb of the Year and caterpillar food for black swallowtails. Not only will the caterpillars, also known as parsley worms, munch on this easy-to-grow garden plant, but it can also be used for your culinary adventures. The black swallowtail’s caterpillar and I have shared in the harvest without much overlap because parsley thrives when good growing conditions are provided.

Parsley is one of America’s most popular culinary herbs. It is easy to grow from seed, compliments a heap of dishes, and has added health benefits when used in larger amounts.