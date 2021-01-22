Allsup: Home, Lawn, and Garden Day goes virtual

For the past 18 years, gardeners have packed the halls of Central Catholic High School the first Saturday of March. They bustled between a plethora of classes and presentations by McLean County Master Gardeners and local professionals, then left with their hands filled with goodies for the upcoming season and their heads filled with inspiration — a day rich with shared experiences. One Saturday morning in spring would help them become better gardeners.

The 19th annual Home, Lawn, and Garden Day will go virtual this year — McLean County Master Gardeners still have heads, hands and hearts to inspire. Still helping others learn to grow, but in a different setting. While you are in your living room with seed catalogues strewn about or looking at the winter birds outside of your window, you can watch this gardening event live, presented online, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6.

Registration is open now through March 3 at the University of Illinois Extension website: http://go.illinois.edu/HLGD.