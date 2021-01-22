Allsup: Home, Lawn, and Garden Day goes virtual

For the past 18 years, gardeners have packed the halls of Central Catholic High School the first Saturday of March. They bustled between a plethora of classes and presentations by McLean County Master Gardeners and local professionals, then left with their hands filled with goodies for the upcoming season and their heads filled with inspiration — a day rich with shared experiences. One Saturday morning in spring would help them become better gardeners.
The 19th annual Home, Lawn, and Garden Day will go virtual this year — McLean County Master Gardeners still have heads, hands and hearts to inspire. Still helping others learn to grow, but in a different setting. While you are in your living room with seed catalogues strewn about or looking at the winter birds outside of your window, you can watch this gardening event live, presented online, from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6.
Registration is open now through March 3 at the University of Illinois Extension website: http://go.illinois.edu/HLGD.
Home, Lawn, and Garden Day is an event packed full of gardening speakers and workshops. Attendees will attend five live, online workshops on trending horticulture topics, including what’s new at the nursery this spring; heirloom vs. hybrid tomatoes; designing stunning container gardens; native shrubs for your landscape; and gardening for birds, butterflies and bees.
During the mid-day session, Master Gardeners from WJBC Radio’s question-and-answer segment will host their own Q&A session — your chance to ask that gardening question you have been pondering all winter. Research-based solutions will be presented by Master Gardeners, plus fun and practical advice.
In addition to the live presentations, participants will also receive links to 10 pre-recorded sessions to watch at their leisure. Learn how to make a succulent wreath, get tips for designing (or re-designing!) your landscape, be inspired to try new annual vines or groundcovers in your garden, and more.
A $10 registration fee includes five live virtual workshops and Q & A session with the Master Gardeners, plus 10 pre-recorded presentations to watch in your free time. For more information, and to register, visit https://go.illinois.edu/HLGD or call 309-663-8306. Reserve your spot today.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.