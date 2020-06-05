Allsup: Hug a tree: It really helps us to de-stress
0 comments
GREEN THUMB GARDENING

Allsup: Hug a tree: It really helps us to de-stress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In this time of social distancing and limited activities, enjoying nature should be made a priority for all who need a bit of stress release. Have you bathed in the forest lately, hugged a tree or had a therapy session with an oak?

Forest bathing is Japanese practice of immersing yourself in the forest air. For University of Illinois Master Naturalists, we call it hiking the woods and prairies of Central Illinois, a hobby these volunteers cannot do without. After connecting with the forest, most feel happier and have forgotten about the stresses of this modern world. The Master Naturalist volunteers feel a greater desire to preserve nature for the future generations. Master Naturalists Vickie Robertson says “Now’s the time to get outside and walk some of our local trails and pathways and enjoy nature. Check out the living things below, above and all around you.”

The idea of hugging a tree may seem a ridiculous notion, but it works.  Let’s face it, outside of your immediate contacts, hugging and touching is now an unaccepted practice. However, trees are willing participants. University of Illinois researchers have found that students who spend a short time in nature before taking a test, feel less anxiety and perform better on the test. Students who can spend some time outdoors in nature also exhibit less anger and fewer behavior problems in the classroom. These research projects have discovered mental health benefits of just being in nature. Imagine the anxiety relief you would get from hugging a tree.

Sometimes just verbalizing your problems can have great benefits toward your well-being. Imagine a therapist that is strong, a good listener, free and gives you life sustaining oxygen.  The trees may not give you advice, but they sure can put everything in perspective.

Help the Master Naturalist celebrate National Trails Day while getting yourself back on track in this chaotic time. Each year people across the country unite on the first Saturday of June in celebration of the American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day.  Although we won’t be gathering in person this year, members of the University of Illinois Grand Prairie Master Naturalists group will still preserve and promote trails and fight for access to quality green spaces.  Master Naturalists invite you to bath in nature, hug a tree, and get a free therapy session on some of our local trails as listed below:

  • Hedge Apple Woods at Ewing Park
  • The Constitution Trail throughout the Twin Cities, including Tipton Park’s lake and wetland area.
  • Schroeder Nature Preserve between the Bloomington/Normal Water Reclamation Plant and Heyworth
  • Humiston Woods and Nature Center near Pontiac
  • Fugate Woods Nature Preserve near Fairbury
  • Lake Bloomington trails
  • Sugar Grove Nature Center and Trails, McLean/Funks Grove

                                                                                                                               

Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator, and Haag is horticulture educator, specializing in youth, in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Should you get an electric lawn mower?
Home & Garden

Should you get an electric lawn mower?

When you’re choosing a lawn mower, you have more options than ever, but how do you decide which model is right for you? Electric mowers have benefits and limitations, but they could be the perfect fit for your lawn.

The coolest faucets for your bathroom sink
Home & Garden

The coolest faucets for your bathroom sink

Changing your bathroom hardware can make a major impact without breaking the bank, and a faucet is the perfect place to add some personality to the room. These four bathroom sink faucets are sure to make a statement.

Ask the Builder: If you’re planning a new garage, go big
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: If you’re planning a new garage, go big

  • Updated

Q: I can’t tell you how many thousands of dollars I’ve spent on remote storage facility fees. I want to put all my stuff on my own land in a dream garage. I realize a garage can be detached as well as attached to my home. Have you built the dream garage for yourself or a client? Would you please share with me what your dream garage would be like if you could wave a magic wand? I want to get it right this time and am so very tired of banging my car and truck doors against things when I have to squeeze to get in and out of my car. —Amanda G., Westport, Conn.

3 moveable islands for small kitchens
Home & Garden

3 moveable islands for small kitchens

A spacious kitchen may be on everyone’s wish list, but small kitchens are the reality in many older homes, condos, and apartments. If you feel short on storage space, don’t have enough counter space to prep large meals, or need an extra dining surface, these movable kitchen islands are the perfect solution. When you’re done using them, you can simply move them to the side for a more open kitchen.

Chemical-free ways to unclog your shower drain
Home & Garden

Chemical-free ways to unclog your shower drain

When your shower drain becomes clogged, your first instinct might be to reach for a chemical clog remover—until you read the safety warnings on the back of the bottle. Chemical clog removers don’t just pose a threat to your safety, but can also eat away at your pipes over time. Here are two simple ways to unclog your shower drain naturally.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News