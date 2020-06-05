Allsup: Hug a tree: It really helps us to de-stress

Q: I can’t tell you how many thousands of dollars I’ve spent on remote storage facility fees. I want to put all my stuff on my own land in a dream garage. I realize a garage can be detached as well as attached to my home. Have you built the dream garage for yourself or a client? Would you please share with me what your dream garage would be like if you could wave a magic wand? I want to get it right this time and am so very tired of banging my car and truck doors against things when I have to squeeze to get in and out of my car. —Amanda G., Westport, Conn.