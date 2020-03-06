Allsup: In pies or bellies, berries are a sweet treat

As a child, my grandparents would send my sisters and me to the unmanaged portions of their property to pick blackberries. Most of the time we brought back enough for a pie, with an equal amount of the sun-sweetened fruits in our bellies.
Most people don’t have areas of unmanaged wild blackberries. But many do grow them in their backyard, and proper management of these brambles will lead to more produce. Most brambles start producing in the second year, and can be productive for up to 20 years.
In early March, remove any broken, dead or diseased canes. Pruning your brambles improves fruit quality, makes harvest easier, and prevents diseases.
Most brambles are biennial, meaning they are vegetative, only producing leaves in their first year of growth. These are known as primocanes. They fruit on the second-year canes, known as floricanes. If you currently have a stand of canes, you only have floricanes and dead canes that produced fruit last growing season.
Blackberries and raspberries are pruned according to when they produce fruit. For instance, a yellow raspberry that produces fruit in the fall fruits on primocanes. A blackberry that produces fruit during the summer fruits on floricanes but still produce primocanes.
Pruning blackberries: Prune to five to eight large floricanes per plant. Cut canes should be removed as close to the ground as possible. The remaining canes should be cut to four to five feet tall and lateral branches should be cut back to a foot. Blackberries need to have all laterals removed within 24 inches of soil.
Primocanes will grow throughout the season. Some growers remove all but four to five of these newly formed primocanes to increase yield and fruit quality, but it is not necessary in order to get a summer crop.
Pruning fall bearing or everbearing raspberries: Everbearing raspberries fruit on the tips of first year’s growth (primocanes). To prune raspberries for a single late-season crop, all canes can be cut to the ground in early spring.
Mulch: Use shredded bark up to three inches thick to prevent weeds and conserve moisture.
Fertilizer: After the second growing season, apply ½ cup of complete fertilizers (10-10-10) per plant at bud break and again one month later.
Water: Brambles are happiest when they receive one to one and half inches of rain per week.
Scout for disease and pests regularly.
Raspberries and blackberries have some pest issues. At the Refuge Food Forest, we are focused on managing Japanese beetles, two-spotted spider mites, and spotted wing drosophila. We have a disease management plan for anthracnose on our black raspberries.
Read more about a potential pests go to https://www.pantagraph.com/blogs/gardening/allsup-protecting-fruits-against-spotted-wing-drosphila/article_619fc2b3-01ca-5616-891b-a2d1091ecf14.html.
Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.