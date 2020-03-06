Allsup: In pies or bellies, berries are a sweet treat

As a child, my grandparents would send my sisters and me to the unmanaged portions of their property to pick blackberries. Most of the time we brought back enough for a pie, with an equal amount of the sun-sweetened fruits in our bellies.

Most people don’t have areas of unmanaged wild blackberries. But many do grow them in their backyard, and proper management of these brambles will lead to more produce. Most brambles start producing in the second year, and can be productive for up to 20 years.

In early March, remove any broken, dead or diseased canes. Pruning your brambles improves fruit quality, makes harvest easier, and prevents diseases.

Most brambles are biennial, meaning they are vegetative, only producing leaves in their first year of growth. These are known as primocanes. They fruit on the second-year canes, known as floricanes. If you currently have a stand of canes, you only have floricanes and dead canes that produced fruit last growing season.

Blackberries and raspberries are pruned according to when they produce fruit. For instance, a yellow raspberry that produces fruit in the fall fruits on primocanes. A blackberry that produces fruit during the summer fruits on floricanes but still produce primocanes.