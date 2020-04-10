Allsup: It's April: time to start your garden

Turnips and kohlrabi are my new cool season vegetable garden favorites to plant before April 15. Kohlrabi is easier to grow than broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage and gives you similar flavor. Turnip and kohlrabi seeds are planted a quarter-inch deep and thinned to two to four inches.

Kids in the Garden

If little ones are joining you in the garden, read "Tops & Bottoms" by Janet Stevens to learn about different vegetables that grow below or above of the soil line. Look through seed magazines (or sites online) at the various varieties and colors of root vegetables. Create a rainbow when planting them or cut, design and paste it on paper. While planting the seeds, talk about the purpose of the plant’s roots: taking up water and nutrients, storing food for the plant, and anchoring the plant in the ground so it doesn’t fall over. Thinning is a great activity for little hands, and to work on measurement and fine motor skills while doing garden work!