Allsup: It's time to scout, control bagworms

Bagworms hang off of trees like little diabolical ornaments, eating the needles and leaves. If you didn’t have them on your trees last year, you likely saw them elsewhere.

When the Japanese tree lilacs are in bloom, it is time to scout and control bagworms. This species flowers later than other lilacs, with large fluffy white blossoms on a 20- to 30-foot tree. Known for fragrant flowers in early-to-mid June, Japanese tree lilacs are common in the urban landscape.

But don’t get swept away by the aroma. On nearby evergreens, there are tiny caterpillars climbing to the top, spinning a silk to catch the wind, and setting sail to find a suitable host.

Bagworms overwinter in the bags from the previous season, then hatch from their eggs in mid-to-late June, so these paratroopers’ flights tend to coincide with the blooming of Japanese tree lilac.

Arborvitae and juniper are particularly popular hosts. However, hundreds of other species can be attacked, including pine and spruce. And, as we discovered at The Refuge Food Forest last year, black currant.