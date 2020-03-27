Allsup: Kitchen scrap gardening: Regrow your fruits, vegetables

Orange, lemon, and lime plants can easily be started by seeds taken from the fruit. Seeds will sprout in moistened potting soil in two to four weeks. Glossy, fragrant leaves will grow rapidly, but fruit will not develop for several years.

Start with a ripe pineapple with healthy, green leaves. Cut ½ inch below the cluster of leaves and remove the rind and remaining fruit, leaving a tough core attached to the leaves. Pull off a few of the lower leaves to expose an inch of the stalk. Allow the top to dry for several days. Plant the top one inch deep in a mixture of peat, sand, and perlite. Place the container in bright, indirect light, and keep the soil moist, but not soggy. Roots should develop in six to eight weeks. Place plant outside during periods of frost-free weather. Fruit will develop in two to three years.

Leave about two inches of celery stalk intact. Place the base in a shallow bowl with one inch of water, and maintain the level at all times. Change the water every day. Roots and new leaf growth will appear in a few days. After two to three weeks, the celery base is ready to transfer to a planter of potting soil, covering it completely except for the center leaf tips. Other plants that be grown in a similar manner include lettuce, bok choi, cabbage, and greens of carrots, turnips, radishes, and beets.

The process of growing plants from leftovers can be fun and rewarding, but requires patience. The commercial production of vegetables and fruit consists of much more complicated processes, and what you grow at home may not match the aesthetics of what we can buy at the store. But hopefully these green thumb experiments will leave you wanting to try new things in your garden. Reduce, reuse, recycle… and regrow!

Kelly Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator in Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties.

