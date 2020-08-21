Allsup: Landscaping 'rules' don't hold up to scrutiny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are a few landscaping myths that don't hold water.

1. Control grubs in the lawn to eliminate moles and voles? Fiction.

A mole’s diet consist mostly of earthworms. This does not mean they won’t eat a grub, but grubs are not their preferred diet. Although mole tunnels can be a nuisance in a lawn setting, most landscape plants are not bothered. Moles generally elude traps, so it may be best to accept them as part of the ecosystem of your yard.

Voles are herbivores. They do tend to eat bark during the winter months, so a protective trunk wrap may help in these cases.

2. Water absorbing crystals are a great option for gardeners? Fiction.

Adding water-absorbing crystals to soil is supposed to allow gardeners to water less because the crystals absorb water, then slowly release it to the plants’ roots. However, during drought conditions, these crystals will actually pull water away from plant roots creating greater stress on the plants.

3. Adding gravel or rocks to the bottom of the pot will improve drainage? Fiction.