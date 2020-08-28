Allsup: Landscaping tales that don't pan out

3. Organic pesticides are safer. Fiction

An organic label does not mean “safe for humans.” Pesticides are designed to kill, and all precautions should be taken. Two key points to be taken into consideration: how long they last in the environment, and how toxic they are. This is why it is best to take an integrated approach to pest management by addressing the health of the plant, hand picking pests when possible and allowing natural enemies to control pest populations.

In my greenhouse years, I had to be extremely careful what chemicals were used in combination with the release of beneficial insects. Be conservative whether you are choosing organic or synthetic chemicals and weigh the risks. For instance, spraying dandelions is not so important. Spraying poison ivy though is highly recommended for human health.

4. Raise your mowing height to increase drought tolerance. Fact and Fiction

This practice must be initiated in the spring when the roots are actively growing. Roots of turf nearly cease to grow in the summer but shoots are still slowly growing. So if you raise the height in the summer and the root-to-shoot ratio is off then drought tolerance is elusive. So start off at the same height in spring and maintain that height all season long. A 2½ to 4-inch mowing height all season long helps the lawn tolerate drought during the warmest part of the year.

Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.

