Allsup: Native shrub options for every gardener

Whether you have an area around your home that gets full sun or shade, is wet or dry, there is a native shrub option for you. Native shrubs are touted as easier to care for and provide ecosystem services like flowers for pollinators and berries for birds. When planting native shrubs, plant in groups and water during the establishment period.

Native shrubs that can be planted in full sun but need additional water during drought:

• Red twig dogwood (Cornus sericea) grows 10 feet tall and spreads by suckers. Fragrant small white flowers in clusters appear in May and June. White drupes that are attractive to birds appear later in summer followed by bright red ornamental stems that last all winter.

• Elderberry (Sambucus canadensis) forms thickets and is a fast-growing 5 to 12 foot shrub. Showy fragrant flowers appear in June in large clusters. Berries are purplish black drupes that are edible.

• Virginia Sweetspire (Itea virginica) is a spreading shrub that grows 3 to 4 feet tall. It has a long floral display of drooping fragrant, white flowers starting in May. The fall color is red, orange and gold, and leaves stay on the plant well into winter.

Native shrubs that can be planted full sun and can withstand drought conditions: