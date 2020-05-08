Allsup: Plant greenery to help monarch butterflies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each year, the month of May is Monarch Month in Illinois to honor our official state insect. Despite our efforts to honor our butterfly friend, the annual count of monarchs recently saw a 53% decline in a one-year period, and the monarch will be considered for inclusion on the endangered species list in December 2020.

These numbers make state collaborations like the Illinois Monarch Project that much more important.

What can you do?

• Plant milkweed. The goal for the Illinois Monarch Project is to plant 150 million new plants by 2038. Every stem will help.

• Participate in the I-Pollinate program. I-Pollinate is a citizen science research initiative, through the University of Illinois, designed to collect statewide pollinator data.

I-Pollinate enlists citizen scientists to participate in three research projects and collect data on monarch egg and caterpillar abundance, pollinator visitation to ornamental flowers, and track state bee demographics: https://ipollinate.illinois.edu/.