Allsup: Protect yourself from invading mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are out and about ruining people’s picnics, hikes and gardening with their constant swarming and need to obtain blood from innocent Illinois residents.

Adult mosquitoes eat nectar, pollen and honeydew (insect droppings full of sugar). However, the adult female needs the protein from your blood to produce her eggs. It is unclear why she chooses to bite me and not my husband, as some scientists believe it has something to do with the bacteria that live on our skin, your blood type, and the makeup of the lactic acid you produce when you sweat. She leaves behind saliva that causes your body to produce histamine. This histamine causes that infamous swelling and itching.

If you are tired of being bitten, there are some steps you can take to prevent the mosquito populations in your yard.

Managing mosquitoes in your yard

• The number one task a homeowner should take to reduce the number of mosquitoes is to address the areas in your yard that could be breeding habitats. As little as a half-inch of standing water can be the ideal breeding habitat. It is recommended that anything that can hold water should be cleaned and emptied every week.