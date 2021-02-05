Allsup: Pruning trees

Like a scene from an old western: with a pair of sterilized pruners and her boots, horticulturist Kelly Allsup walks up to the newly planted English White oak hybrid. Her sole intent to increase the life of an urban tree. She walks around the tree, looking it up and down. The goal of pruning is to remove branches that will cause structural problems in the future, reduce competition of the central leader, and keep a balanced canopy. Kelly is ready to prune.

Pruning is done while the trees are in their dormant stage, before roots start pushing bud growth in the spring. If you want to increase the life of the tree in your yard, here are a few definitions and tips:

Limbs have a branch bark ridge and branch collar. The branch bark ridge is where the bark from the limb and the trunk collide and create a ridge. The branch collar, a bulge at the base of the limb, is integral in healing a pruning cut, sealing off the limb. If you cut either of these from the tree, your pruning cut will not heal well and be a potential avenue for insects and diseases.

After you are comfortable identifying branch bark ridge and branch collar, remove branches that are broken, damaged or crossing, being sure to not cut into the branch collar.