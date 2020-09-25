Allsup: Sedums reliable fall bloomers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few years back, Illinois gardeners learned that there is more to monarch decline than a lack of milkweed to support larvae, or habitat destruction in their overwintering home. Another contributing factor is a lack of floral resources for adult monarch butterflies to make the journey in the fall. University of Illinois Extension pushed a campaign to plant more of these fall bloomers.

Last week I wrote about Solidago, and the week before Brittnay wrote about asters, two plants that are ideal for providing late-season nectar sources to monarchs traveling through Illinois. Along with these two outstanding fall bloomers, I suggest planting one of the many sedums.

These succulent fall-bloomers are enjoyed by all of the neighborhood nectar-seekers. Gardeners love sedums because they are reliable and virtually care free. Although, I have seen sedums that are full of blooms grown in full shade, they prefer a little more sun or they may lose their ability to stand on their own. Sedums are drought tolerant after the first year of planting. There are upright sedums and low growing ground-cover sedums. There is a sedum for practically any bare spot in the garden and will please monarchs, pollinators, and gardeners in the fall.

Upright