Allsup: Shopping local for Thanksgiving dinner

Being thankful for our families has a new meaning this year, and the feast should be spectacular. When we plan for the feast let's add a sometimes missing ingredient: the love a local grower, baker, cook puts into their product. My role in the family dinner every year is to procure the ingredients. The last several years, I have challenged myself to buy mostly local and fresh ingredients for the big meal.

Coming up on my fourth year of doing this for my family it has become tradition. My sister, the cook, is always inspired by what I purchase for the dinner, and I feel I am doing something extra special for them. I have found it to be fairly easy to stick to my parameters of local and fresh, and the process has been fun. My family has feasted on local sweet potatoes, beets, onions, leafy greens, brussels sprouts, carrots, cheese, honey, eggs and herbs. We have had the most divine cupcakes and artisan breads, and we have had local restaurants cook our main dish.

You, too, can buy local and eat local this Thanksgiving holiday.