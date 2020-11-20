Allsup: Shopping local for Thanksgiving dinner

Being thankful for our families has a new meaning this year, and the feast should be spectacular. When we plan for the feast let's add a sometimes missing ingredient: the love a local grower, baker, cook puts into their product. My role in the family dinner every year is to procure the ingredients. The last several years, I have challenged myself to buy mostly local and fresh ingredients for the big meal.
Coming up on my fourth year of doing this for my family it has become tradition. My sister, the cook, is always inspired by what I purchase for the dinner, and I feel I am doing something extra special for them. I have found it to be fairly easy to stick to my parameters of local and fresh, and the process has been fun. My family has feasted on local sweet potatoes, beets, onions, leafy greens, brussels sprouts, carrots, cheese, honey, eggs and herbs. We have had the most divine cupcakes and artisan breads, and we have had local restaurants cook our main dish.
You, too, can buy local and eat local this Thanksgiving holiday.
• Attend the 14th Downtown Bloomington Annual Thanksgiving Farmers Market at Grossinger Motors Arena from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Local farmers will provide a range of products including fruits, vegetables, herbs, pork, beef, poultry, popcorn, pastries and eggs. These local farmers are bringing everything but the turkey for your holiday table. Most of the produce will have been harvested 24 to 48 hours before the market so that everything is at peak freshness. The indoor market will follow the guidelines for COVID-19 that were in place during the outdoor season. These include limited handling of products, masks and maintaining distance. The indoor market must limit their capacity so they request only one person per household and extended market hours until 1 p.m. The only items you are allowed to carry with you are a small purse and grocery bags. No large purses or backpacks will be allowed. Guaranteed, the wait will be worth the fresh products available at the indoor market.
• For no contact shopping, sign up for Market wagon. Market Wagon is an online farmer’s market linking farmers with customers like you. Join Market Wagon online at marketwagon.com or download as app. This online farmer’s market allows customers to place orders for items like fresh vegetables, pumpkins, apples, meats and fresh-baked pies and cookies from local vendors. The items are then delivered to your door for a small fee.
• Buy local honey instead of using sugar. Go to a farmers' market, Green Top Grocery, Common Grounds grocery, or visit the Central Illinois Beekeeper Association on Facebook to obtain the sweet stuff locally. Honey has minerals, vitamins and is a natural energy booster.
• Buy your breads, rolls, pies and cookies from a local bakery. Some will have seasonal specials and hours. Some will have a booth at the Thanksgiving Farmers Market.
• Buy several pumpkins and canned pumpkin for the big day. A farmer in Illinois most likely grew those pumpkins that are highlighted in your decorative display and the pumpkins from which you make pie.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
