Allsup: Simple directions for tasty tomatoes

4. Gardeners must make trellising plans shortly after planting. Trellising a half-grown tomato is impossible to do without damaging the plant.

Trellising keeps the foliage and fruits off the ground and increases air flow, reducing foliar diseases. An upright plant also makes it easier to spot problems. There is nothing more disappointing than a gorgeous tomato eaten up by pests or rotting because it has been lying on the ground. Basic tomato cages found at any big box store or garden center are the simplest, most popular, and most affordable method of trellising. But you must buy the largest, sturdiest model that you can find, and anchor it with a t-post. Otherwise, it will topple over once the plant grows large. Smaller and thinner-gauge versions may be effective with smaller determinate varieties, but insufficient for indeterminate tomatoes.

We’ve previously experimented with making wire cages with six-inch wire mesh sheep fencing or the Florida weave method, but find the process more expensive, cumbersome, and painful than we like to recommend for home gardeners. But we can give you some pointers if you’re looking to upgrade your trellising system.