Allsup: Six garden gifts

Bird feeding package: Include a bird feeder, food, identification book and journal. Help your gardener grow a greater connection to the outside by journaling their bird sightings. The feeding station should be nestled into the garden or landscape to provide cover for the birds. Chicago Botanic Garden says black oil sunflower seed attracts a variety of birds, thistle seed is attractive to finches, and suet feeders will attract woodpeckers. Once the gardener starts tracking their bird visitors, they will be able to refine their bird seed choices. A bird guide specific to Illinois or bird identification app would help gardeners make entries into their journals. A heated water bath would take an existing birder to the next level and attract birds that may not come to the feeders. An alternative gift celebrating birds could be hummingbird feeders for gardeners to put out in spring. Attach a tag with how to make liquid food, found on the National Audubon Society website.