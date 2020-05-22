Allsup: Some easy ways to attract pollinators

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting a pollinator garden can be somewhat confusing. Instructions can be vague, like '‘provide rich sources of nectar with native plants,'’ and '‘select annuals that bloom throughout the entire growing season,’' and '‘use plants that serve as food sources for larvae.'’

I can simplify it. And make it more fragrant. If you would like to provide habitat to pollinators like bees, flies, and butterflies, start with lots of sun and well-drained soils. Four common herbs are easy to grow and will be pollinator magnets in your landscape.

Lavender flowers will attract bees and butterflies all summer long. English cultivars like Lavandula x intermedia (a hybrid of English and Portuguese lavenders), and French lavender cultivars are recommended if you are looking for varieties attractive to insects. The varieties ‘Grosso’ (blue) and ‘Edelweiss’ (white) have been shown in recent research to be the most productive in terms of nectar. The commonly grown small ‘Hidcote’ strain is not reliable as a forage source for insects.