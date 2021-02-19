Allsup: Starting seeds in 2021

Who would have known seeds would be the latest craze in 2021? Many seed companies are struggling to keep up with demand this year, with supplies low and deliveries delayed. If you haven’t purchased your seeds yet, don’t fret, some are still available and your garden centers will not let you down on offering the average fare.

Coming from a greenhouse background, I have mostly bought vegetable transplants to start my garden. It was easier to let someone with the equipment, time and commitment produce a small plant for me. After the average last frost date (April 22), I would go purchase and plant transplants from the garden center into my garden beds.

But this year I am trying to experiment with some special varieties of vegetables that aren’t readily available as transplants. I am looking to grow vegetables in small containers but produce a lot. I need to know which tomatoes I can grow in a 5-gallon bucket and how many tomatoes I can expect to yield. Last year’s experimentation with standard varieties left me unimpressed with the final harvest.

This year, I will be starting seed like a boss.

I will use seed flats, high quality soilless media, heat mats, lights, plastic, water sprayer and a watering can with a water breaker built into the spout.