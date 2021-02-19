Allsup: Starting seeds in 2021

Who would have known seeds would be the latest craze in 2021? Many seed companies are struggling to keep up with demand this year, with supplies low and deliveries delayed. If you haven’t purchased your seeds yet, don’t fret, some are still available and your garden centers will not let you down on offering the average fare.
Coming from a greenhouse background, I have mostly bought vegetable transplants to start my garden. It was easier to let someone with the equipment, time and commitment produce a small plant for me. After the average last frost date (April 22), I would go purchase and plant transplants from the garden center into my garden beds.
But this year I am trying to experiment with some special varieties of vegetables that aren’t readily available as transplants. I am looking to grow vegetables in small containers but produce a lot. I need to know which tomatoes I can grow in a 5-gallon bucket and how many tomatoes I can expect to yield. Last year’s experimentation with standard varieties left me unimpressed with the final harvest.
This year, I will be starting seed like a boss.
I will use seed flats, high quality soilless media, heat mats, lights, plastic, water sprayer and a watering can with a water breaker built into the spout.
Seeds need warmth to germinate. This will be accomplished with the lights, heat mat and plastic. Most people don’t realize that grow lights provide heat for germinating seeds before they develop leaves. Once they have germinated, the seedlings will use the light source to photosynthesize and make their own food. We used heat mats in the greenhouse when we didn’t have lights. They are specially designed for the seed germinating process, durable, and available at most garden centers. They provide a consistency in germination that was vital during large production. Covering the flats with plastic keeps in the heat and moisture. Remove plastic once germination occurs.
I will also be using my spray bottle and watering can with breaker on the end. The spray bottle is not fancy, but allows me to individually water seed inserts. If one cell is dry, I want to give that one a quick spritz, but I want to skip the one that is wet. They will eventually even up enough that I can use my watering can to water the entire flat evenly. The breaker on the end allows the water to come out softer and not disrupt soil-seed contact.
For more detailed steps, check out my colleague Chris Enroth’s video on seed starting. Or join us at noon March 11 on Facebook Live with the Horticulturists, during which we will cover everything you need to know about starting garden seed, https://go.illinois.edu/FacebookLive.
Allsup is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.